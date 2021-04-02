Zimbabwe: MDC-A Member Convicted

2 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

MDC Alliance member and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretary-general Makomborero Haruzivishe was on Wednesday found guilty of inciting members of the public to join him in illegal demonstrations and stoning police officers on duty in Harare's city centre in February 2020.

Haruzivishe was being charged with incitement to commit public violence and resisting a peace officer.

He was convicted after a full trial before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

Haruzivishe will know his fate on Tuesday when the court sentences him.

The State led by Mr Moses Mapanga indicated that it wanted time to verify whether or not Haruzivishe had other previous convictions.

Haruzivishe had denied the charges, saying the police had provoked him by snatching his phone as he walked along First Street near his party's headquarters.

He said one policeman shouted: "Imi vanhu veMDC tinokuzivai munonetsa", meaning "we know you MDC members, you are troublesome."

After going through trial, the State proved that on February 5, 2020 at around 10:30am at corner First Street and Nelson Mandela Ave, Constable Rayson Davison was on patrol with other officers arresting vendors in the city centre.

Haruzivishe then started whistling and inciting members of the public to resist the police officers who were discharging their duties.

He then went on to hurl stones towards the police officers.

Cst Davison tried to arrest Haruzishe, but he became violent and started shouting at him saying they were only arresting him in a bid to fix them. He was later subdued and arrested.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.