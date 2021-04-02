Mauritanian Foreign Minister to Visit Tunisia Friday

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed will visit Tunisia on Friday.

He will be carrying a message from President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Sheikh El Ghazouani to President Kais Saied, the Ministry of Foreign said in a statement Thursday.

The Mauritanian Minister will have a working session with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi that will focus on various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to advance them.