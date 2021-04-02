South Africa: Concern Over Deadly Mozambique Attacks

South Africa has expressed concern at the recent attacks against foreign nationals in Palma, northern Mozambique.

The conflict, which intensified on Friday, has left dozens dead while about 60 people are believed to be still missing after a group of terrorists stormed into the town.

"It is with grave concern to note that South Africans were also affected by these attacks," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

According to media reports, many South Africans, some contractors working on the construction of the French Total energy company's Afungi liquid natural gas processing plant, were caught in the deadly insurgent attack.

A South African man, Adrian Nel, is among the dead, News24 said.

According to media reports, hundreds of locals and foreigners were reportedly rescued from Palma, a logistics hub for international gas projects in Cabo Delgado province.

In a statement released over the weekend, the department said South Africa is now working with the local authorities on verifications through its mission in Maputo, as well as providing the necessary consular services.

"The mission in Mozambique is being re-enforced with additional staff to handle the work at hand of locating, identifying and responding to the respective needs of the affected," the DIRCO statement read.

"South Africa stands ready to work with the government of Mozambique in pursuit of lasting peace and stability," it said.