Mozambique: Call for Global Intervention in Mozambique Terror

30 March 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — AN energy executive has called for urgent international support for Mozambique to combat terror in the northern Cabo Delgado region.

The call by NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, comes amid the worsening conflict.

"The terror attacks on Palma are not simply targets of opportunity. They are strategic targets," Ayuk said.

"The goal is to destroy Mozambique's government's ability to produce, export gas, fight poverty, create jobs and to make it clear that the government cannot protect oil company personnel or assets."

Ayuk said the international community was realising that the issue of terrorism is not only a Mozambique problem but a global problem.

"A swift and coordinated global response is needed to confront this band of terrorists, whose only goal is to inflict pain and poverty into a population that is already in distress," he added.

The terror in Mozambique is blamed on Islamists.

It is believed they are opposed to the presence of foreign companies in the resources-rich Cabo Delgado.

More than 2 000 people have been killed since 2017.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.