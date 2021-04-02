Nigeria: NDDC Board - Agitators Douse Tension, Urge Stakeholders to Understand Akpabio

2 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Amaize

AN amalgamation of five Niger-Delta groups has appealed to monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the oil region furious over the protracted delay in inaugurating the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to demonstrate patience for few more months.

The groups - 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, The Defence of Coastal Heritage of Ijaw Nation, Delta Patriotic Force of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Freedom Crusaders and The Nineteenth Tribe of Wise Men of Niger Delta, in a statement by the coordinator, self-styled "General" Izon Ebi, said Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has good intention for development of the region, but some people simply misunderstand him.

The agitators, who passed a vote on confidence in Akpabio, entreated him "to embark on another round of peace building tour of the region to explain and assure the monarchs, leaders and stakeholders that what is happening is the right thing and in the right direction."

"It is truly unfortunate that the new governing board of NDDC is not going to be inaugurated in April as earlier assured in January by Senator Akpabio whose ministry supervises NDDC, but the truth remains the truth that the forensic audit must be concluded and a thorough job done to build a solid foundation that will stand the test of time before the board will be inaugurated.

"We, therefore, plead with our monarchs, leaders and stakeholders to show understanding and support Akpabio at this critical time for a thorough job to be done concerning the conclusion of the forensic audit to enable us know what truly transpired with the mismanagement and stealing of the N19 trillion meant for development of the Niger Delta region and its people.

"Having waited for almost a year for the forensic audit to be completed, waiting for few more months is not going to kill us, let us be patient because the audit is good for NDDC and Niger-Delta, which is why President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly are also patiently waiting for the audit to be completed.

"We have investigated Akpabio and seen his love and commitment to truly replicate his uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom as governor in the entire Niger Delta region. His outstanding performance in just a few months has unraveled and exposed the rot and wickedness of some of our leaders and politicians from the Niger Delta. We honestly applaud his sincerity to turn things around and stop the endemic corruption and primitive looting by few devilish and shameless leaders from the Niger Delta region.

"He (Akpabio) has truly demonstrated the true characteristics of a good leader that means well for his people in his push for the conclusion of the forensic audit before the substantive board will be inaugurated," the agitators asserted.

