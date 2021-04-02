Nigeria: Senate Wants Govt's Dividend Share in BOI Industry Increased to 20% - Sen. Adeola

2 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Senate has urged the Bank of Industry (BOI) to increase the percentage of dividends accruing to the Federal Government, even after it had paid an N8.2 billion dividend to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, between 2014 and 2019.

A statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, by Chief Kayode Odunaro, Media Adviser to Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola (APC- Lagos) said Adeola made the call at an investigative hearing on revenue remittances by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

Adeola described the seven to 10 per cent used by the Board of Directors of the bank to determine dividend on the net profit of the bank as too low and that the bank should consider increasing the percentage to 20 per cent or more.

"While I want to commend the BOI for running an efficient bank, that is adding value to our industrial production as well as earning revenue for the Federal Government, I want to say that more money should be paid to the government in view of the financial constraints the country is facing at this point," he said.

Adeola urged the Managing Director of the BOI, Mr Olukayode Pitan, to bring the issue of increased dividends to the bank's Board of Directors, to help reduce recurrent budget deficits and borrowings by government .

He said that given the 2021 budget deficit of about N6 trillion, the country was sourcing for revenue for a supplementary budget for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and for fighting insecurity .

Adeola also called for a confirmation, with treasury receipts, on the payment of the dividend by the BOI into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Pitan had earlier told the committee that BOI had paid a dividend of N8.2 billion to CBN and Federal Ministry of Finance as shareholders in the bank, and over N1 billion as one per cent Stamp Duty to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.