Mozambique: Namibia Condemns the Siege and Attack in Northern Mozambique

1 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia has condemned, the killing of dozens of innocent people in the town of Palma and neighbouring areas in Mozambique, the Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said in an issued statement on Wednesday.

According to reports, amongst those killed include South African and British nationals and the Ministry has not received any reports of Namibians killed in these attacks thus far.

"Our government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the security situation in Mozambique has been a source of concern for the last few years, and SADC countries had resolved to deal with this matter, but the COVID pandemic had stalled any meaningful engagement.

"SADC is seized with the matter and is engaging the government of Mozambique to ascertain the best way to support the country, and work has been ongoing in this regard. It is hoped that in the near future, cooperation in this regard will be finalized in order to restore stability and security in the Mozambique, for the sake of peace in the Region," she added.

Meanwhile, Mozambique has not just faced security threats, but also natural disasters due to cyclones and floods.

Compounded with the COVID pandemic, there has been a huge toll on the government of Mozambique, which needs the support of SADC and the AU to address these dangers, she concluded.

