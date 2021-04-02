Mozambique: Food Crisis Escalates in Mozambique Conflict Zones

1 April 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Rom Armando Domingos

Maputo — MORE than 50 000 people affected by the latest deadly violence in northern Mozambique need food assistance.

Struggling financially, the World Food Programme (WFP) has nonetheless intervened following the conflict in Palma, a town in the troubled Cabo Delgado region.

"It's a real humanitarian catastrophe. People are heading all over the place - by boat, on foot, by road," lamented Lola Castro, WFP's Southern Africa director.

"The situation is very bad. It's affecting Cabo Delgado's neighbouring provinces. We don't have enough resources to support the scale-up that is needed."

The conflict has hammered northern Mozambique since 2017, when non-state armed groups attacked police stations in the town of Mocimboa da Praia.

Throughout 2019, as the country reeled from the devastating impact of two cyclones, it has continued - throughout 2020 the violence escalated while the number of displaced people multiplied.

At the start of 2020, there were 18 000 people displaced. By December there were 500 000 people displaced.

In February 2021, that figure reached nearly 670 000 people, around 80 000 of whom are currently inaccessible because of the violence.

WFP requires US$10,5 million on a monthly basis to provide assistance and $98 million is required to provide support for the next 12 months.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.