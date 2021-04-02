Mozambique: SADC Grapples With Response While Mercenaries, Energy Companies and Civilians Quit Mozambique's Islamic State Crisis

1 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Fighting continues in the Cabo Delgado town of Palma and concerns are growing that Mozambique may never be able to pacify the area enough to enable the return of Total and other gas exploration companies.

These fears have been heightened by the expected withdrawal of the private security company Dyck Advisory Group, which has been keeping the insurgents partly at bay with its small fleet of light helicopter gunships.

Regional leaders are drafting a response to try to curb Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique and prevent a recurrence of attacks like the one on the northern town of Palma over the past week, which killed scores of civilians, including one South African contractor.

The attack devastated the town, forcing the withdrawal of the French energy company Total which is hoping to tap vast offshore liquid natural gas (LNG) reserves. Many companies, including some South African ones, which were subcontracting at Total's Afungi LNG processing plant, have also pulled out. So has the town's population.

Fighting continues in Palma and concerns are growing that Mozambique may never be able to pacify the area enough to enable the return of Total and other companies to exploit the gas. These fears have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.