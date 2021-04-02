Nigeria: Covid-19 - How MultiChoice Donations, Packages Have Helped Nigerians

During the 2020 lockdown, MultiChoice Nigeria made cash donations of N200 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria and N50 million to the government of Lagos State.

Not many companies have permeated the personal lives of Nigerians the way MultiChoice has been doing for over two decades of its operation in the country.

From sports which has remained in the continued existence of Nigeria, to religion, the major bastion of hope for most even in the most hopeless of situation, to Nollywood, arguably the most successful film industry in the world, to other film industries of the world; to music, to children channels; to reputable international news media; and so one, it is difficult to conceive of the Nigerian society, in this contemporary time, without DStv and GOtv, two major brands of MultiChoice.

Even while they may be ignorant of the tags, many Nigerians have become afropolitans, the globalised cosmopolitan citizen of the world. The weekend rituals of most Nigerian men in following their favourite European football clubs and the Tuesday and Wednesday's evenings of banter over the UEFA Champions' Leagues, together with the unending argument over who is the G.O.A.T. between Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Christiano Ronaldo of Juventus have made the average Nigerian boy connected with folks in Hale End in North London. All these were made possible with designated SuperSport channels on the DStv and GOtv platforms.

DStv and GOtv are also the unsung heroes in the passionate ways Nigerians followed the last presidential election in America. And of course, these two brands of the same company have also played a vital role in connecting Nigerians more than ever before, as channels they air were instrumental in making Nigerians from every corner of the country follow the elections of 2019 as well as other elections that have held in Nigeria since then - most recently, Ondo governorship election.

Well, these are already known facts anyway.

What may not be known facts are the interventions of the company during the critical period of pandemic lockdown. During the 2020 lockdown, MultiChoice Nigeria made cash donations of N200 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria and N50 million to the government of Lagos State.

The company also committed up to N400 million to the Nigerian creative industry. In Fela Anikulapo's voice, e no finish e no finish e no finish... The company donated 60,000 personal protective equipment and 10,000 face masks to hospitals and non-governmental organisations, as well as an approved inventory worth over N550 million in highlighting National Centre for Disease Control's (NCDC) COVID-19 helplines.

While most Nigerians were trying to wrap their heads around the effects of a national lockdown, MultiChoice launched a 'We've Got you' campaign which ran from April 20 to June 30, 2020 and this offered active and disconnected DStv and GOtv customers upon payment of their regular subscription fees the opportunity to enjoy the channels on the next higher package at no extra cost.

At the start of the new year, the company launched the 'Step Up' offer an offer that gives active and disconnected DStv Compact, Confam, and Yanga customers the opportunity to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package.

Similarly, the company commenced a price slash for its services in February 2021 and this has seen DStv HD decoder, dish kit, with Compact Package subscription drop from ₦18,600 to ₦9,000 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription goes from ₦8,400 to ₦6,900.

Well, in the lingo of the contemporary Nigeria, who say e no plenty? E plenty well well. Multichoice has lived truthfully to the trio-mandates of information, education, and entertainment.

With MultiChoice, the three are served and a curious observer cannot but wonder whether the owners want their customers to have their cake and eat it at the same time. Well, this company with their efforts over the years seem to be suggesting that possibility.