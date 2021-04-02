Angola: President Addresses Fight Against Corruption With U.S. Ambassador

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço and the ambassador of the United State of America, Nina Maria Fite, analyzed this Thursday, in Luanda, the efforts made by the Angolan government to fight corruption and money laundering.

The diplomat said to the press in the end of the roughly one hour and a half meeting that the audience focused on the bilateral co-operation, with emphasis on the measures that the Angolan government has been taking against money laundering and the fight against corruption.

Nina Fite reaffirmed the commitment of the US Treasury Department to the training of Angolan staff from different ministerial departments, in order to face the challenges in the fight against corruption.

The US Administration, led by President Joe Biden, stressed the diplomat, looks to Angola with great interest, in the context of the reinforcement of the cooperation.

Angola and the United States of America established diplomatic relations in 1993.

The energy sector is at the centre of the economic relations between both nations. The American Ex-ImBank has a credit line to support exports from the USA to Angola.

The United States-Angola Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

