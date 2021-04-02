Zimbabwe: Unruly Beitbridge Touts Nabbed

2 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa and Thupeyo Muleya

Police in Beitbridge have arrested four touts for harassing and manhandling an elderly female traveller at Dulivhadzimu long distance bus terminus in the border town last week.

Three of the touts are from Beitbridge, while one is from Chiredzi.

They are Maxwell Kamuda (42) of Dulivhadzimu, Worry Muranda (40) of Dulivhadzimu, Lazarus Chingova (44) of New Stands and Michael Mlambo (35) of Tshovani in Chiredzi.

The incident was captured on video, which immediately went viral on social media, resulting in a public outcry over the conduct of the touts.

In the video clip, the elderly woman can be seen and heard screaming for help, while being harassed at the bus terminus.

She was also violently dragged by at least nine touts who forcibly took her luggage and shoved it into a bus.

Police then vowed to get to the bottom of the issue and bring the perpetrators to book.

Police Officer Commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrest, but referred further questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Asst Comm Nyathi applauded the public for cooperation and concern over the conduct of the touts.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested the four touts who were involved in the physical manhandling and harassment of a woman in a video which went viral recently," he said.

The incident occurred at Dulivhadzimu Rank, Beitbridge."

The touts were expected to appear in court yesterday.

Added Asst Comm Nyathi: "The police applauds all Zimbabweans for the cooperation and concern over the conduct of the touts. The public is urged to report all incidents of harassment by touts taking note of the location, date, time and the name of the bus company involved."

He warned bus operators against employing touts as the law did not recognise their activities.

Asst Comm Nyathi said passengers had a right to board public service vehicles of their choice without being manhandled or forced to board a particular bus or kombi against their will.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified surveillance and monitoring of all bus termini and ranks in the country," he said. "In this regard, the law will be applied without fear or favour."

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe recently said after viewing the video clip on social media, he was troubled to see how the public was treated when boarding buses.

"I was concerned because of what I saw in that video, even the police is concerned, that what is happening is true, that our people are treated like that when boarding buses," he said.

