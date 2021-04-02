Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP Mpofu Buried

2 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Mberengwa South legislator Cde Alum Mpofu (Zanu-PF), who died this week of kidney failure, was buried on Wednesday at his rural home in Gwarava, Mberengwa.

Cde Mpofu, who reportedly had a long history of kidney problems, collapsed at his home in Masvingo on Monday and was pronounced dead on admission at a local hospital.

Relatives and politicians, including Government officials, thronged the late legislator's rural home to pay their last respects.

Early this month, Cde Mpofu moved a motion to enact a law that prohibits any Zimbabwean from communicating false information that harms the country's interests.

He said he was concerned that the negative portrayal of the country's image and reputation had an adverse and crippling impact on the country's economic prospects, especially on tourism, investment, and the welfare of the vulnerable such as youths, women and the disabled.

Cde Mpofu noted that other jurisdictions, recognising the need to preserve their image and soft power in a competitive global village, enacted laws that bar citizens from engaging in unpatriotic activities and communication intended to denigrate the integrity of their homeland.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.