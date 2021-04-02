Nigeria: EFCC Nabs 34 Yahoo Boys in Ibadan, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday arrested a total of 34 suspected internet fraudsters, also known as yahoo yahoo boys.

They were apprehended in separate operations in Ibadan, Oyo State and Lagos.

An EFCC statement said 24 of the suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were rounded up yesterday at their hideout in Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo State by operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission.

The suspects are: Isiaka Quadri Olawale, Ojubanire Akindimeji Abdulquadri, Shobowale Michael Morenikeji, Adeyemi Yusuf Ekundayo, Alabi Gift Jesse, Owolabi Yakubu Josebh, Olasupo Ogooluwa Ayomide, Emmanuel Segun Omogbolahan, Mufutau Sarafa Adewale, and Adekunle Habeeb Olamilekan.

Others are Usman Abdullahi Olamilekan, Adurota Emmanuel Tosin, Adekunle Ibrahim Babatunde, Adeyiga Ayobami Emmanuel, Olubanji Remilekun Michael, Ibrahim Damola Iremide, Okunlaja Joshua Opeyemi, Aiyelokun Bolaji Emmanuel, Akintokun Olalekan Ibukunmi, Kehinde Victor Boluwatife, Oni Olanrewaju Gabriel, Shobowale Samuel Durodola, Owolabi Quadri Damilola and Monday Blessing Patrick.

EFCC said the early morning raid followed actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The arrest led to the recovery of valuable items, including four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and several incriminating documents.

The remaining ten suspects were arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office on March 30, 2021at Horizon II Estate, Meadow Hall Way, Lekki, Lagos following credible information on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects, who were allegedly involved in romance scam, unemployment benefits scam, identity theft, and purchase of malicious tools to compromise corporate email accounts and intercept email messages, include Daniel Udegbe, Taiwo Akintimehin, Abiola Opeyemi, Great Shayo Akintimehin, Dikoyejo Damilola Emmanuel, ibiayinabobo Daso and Toheeb Alhassan.

Others are: Michael Ofoedu Obinna, Sanni Azeez and Ridwan Adeyinka Songonuga.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects have volunteered statements to the Commission and would be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.