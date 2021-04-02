Nigeria: NFF Commends MTN Over Robust Relationship With Nigerian Football

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has commended MTN Nigeria in appreciation of the ICT giant's immense contributions to Super Eagles' qualification for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

MTN Nigeria provided two boats and seven crew members in addition to insurance policy covers required for the team to embark on the journey to Cotonou, Benin Republic for the AFCON qualifier against the Squirrels.

The Gernot Rohr-led team took off and docked at the Falomo jetty in Ikoyi, Lagos, which was built by the telecommunications service provider for the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Speaking during the courtesy visit to MTN's corporate headquarters in Lagos yesterday, Amaju Pinnick said, "On behalf of the NFF, I want to thank MTN Nigeria wholeheartedly for the support, especially the trip to Port Novo. I put a call to Karl that we needed extra boat to take us to Port Novo and we got the support. It was an experiment that went very well.

"We want to thank MTN for helping us achieve this. We are proud to be associated with this brand. We are very proud of this relationship and the next big thing that will happen is for them to have a union with the NFF and I can assure them that the relationship will be beneficial to our teeming youth population," he remarked.

Appreciating the NFF team for the visit, the CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola said: "We are looking for ways to support in a significant manner things that are important to Nigerians and football is central in this regard.

"We have complete faith that whatever initiative we agree on together will be properly executed by the NFF, led by Amaju Pinnick. This is the starting point of that engagement. Our various teams are going to look at the manner in which MTN can be significant in terms of supporting football in Nigeria and when we have distilled that down to an executable plan, we will progress."

"We were given an opportunity by the leadership of football in Nigeria to support. We are grateful for that," Toriola concluded.