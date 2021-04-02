Sudan: Awafi App Launched to Track Covid-19 Vaccinations

2 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health has launched an app, called Awafi, which will electronically register the names of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The mobile application contains the names of vaccination centres across the country, according to Mahmoud Abdelhadi, Director of the Information Technology Department and the official in charge of the Awafi app.

The app requires the user to create a password for security, and also includes health awareness messages and questions.

The Ministry of Health in Khartoum advised people to make an appointment for their second dose of the vaccination two months after receiving the first dose. The ministry also reaffirmed the announcement of the Health Emergency Committee last week, that the vaccination campaign will target medical personnel, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Sudanese Minister of Health Omar El Najeeb expects "a steady increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths during the next three months". This will not lead to school closures, El Najeeb said at a press conference in Khartoum yesterday.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
U.S. State Dept Points at Rights Abuse in Nigeria, Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.