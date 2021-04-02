Sudan: Awafi App Launched to Track Covid-19 Vaccinations

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health has launched an app, called Awafi, which will electronically register the names of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The mobile application contains the names of vaccination centres across the country, according to Mahmoud Abdelhadi, Director of the Information Technology Department and the official in charge of the Awafi app.

The app requires the user to create a password for security, and also includes health awareness messages and questions.

The Ministry of Health in Khartoum advised people to make an appointment for their second dose of the vaccination two months after receiving the first dose. The ministry also reaffirmed the announcement of the Health Emergency Committee last week, that the vaccination campaign will target medical personnel, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Sudanese Minister of Health Omar El Najeeb expects "a steady increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths during the next three months". This will not lead to school closures, El Najeeb said at a press conference in Khartoum yesterday.