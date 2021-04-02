Cameroon: On the Track - 3rd Athletics National Meeting Ends in Douala

The competition saw Billy Takougoum clinch a spot for the African championship in shot put.

The third athletics national meeting took place in Douala on March 27 and 28 at the annex Number 2 of the Japoma sports complex, with Billy Takougoum picking up a qualification ticket for the upcoming African games in Algeria. He obtained the qualification ticket in shot put, throwing a distance of 16.80m. The competition saw the participation of more than 300 athletes from all 17 athletics clubs in the country. "We were forced to split the athletes in little groups because of the massive participation so as to respect the Minister's instruction not to have more 50 athletes on the same spot at the same time", said the National Technical Director for athletics, Michel Nkollo. The organisation of competitions in close succession is to enable the athletes to prepare both for the African championship and the Olympic Games. More so, the organisation of the competition on the fast track of Japoma has led to an increase in the performance of athletes and expressed optimism that more athletes will qualify for the international competitions during the next athletic meeting in Yaounde in three weeks.

So far, only three Cameroonian athletes have qualified for the Olympics namely; Emmanuel Eseme who qualified in the 100m race, Raphael Ngaguele in the 200m race and Nora Atim in discus throw.

Raphael Ngaguele's qualification however still hangs on the balance, awaiting validation by World Athletics given that he broke the 200m record in the process and there is a protocol observed in validating records. "World Athletics asked for the certain information concerning the conditions under which the race took place such as the track, wind speed and type of instruments used for measurement. The federation has furnished the information and it is certain that Raphael will feature on the next world ranking", said the coach. Aboubakar Ntendap Nsangou also broke a record in the 400m race and will be taking part in the African championship in Algeria. "We try to organise a major competition every three weeks so as to enable our athletes better prepare for the international competitions", Michel Nkollo explained.

Meanwhile he said the 3rd national athletics day was supposed to take place in Bafoussam but was moved to Douala because the Japoma stadium has a fast track that enhances the performances of the athletes. The 4th athletics club meeting will take place in Yaounde on April 17 and 18, 2021.