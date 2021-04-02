Cameroon: Valorising Technical Education - Schools Exhibit Potentials

Students showed their production during open doors days last week in Douala.

Promoting the skills of students in the technical field has been on the limelight of recent during the open days that was organised for technical schools in the Littoral Region. During the open days that ran from March 25-26, students showcased their talents to the outside world. It was also a day for the outside and business world to visit the schools and see what the technical students can offer. During this year's event, technical schools in the Douala I subdivision converge at the Government Technical High School in Koumassi. During the event, the technical school students exhibited their production and called on the population to promote their activity. Under the theme "showcase of the professionalization of education and a test centre of resilience to the challenges of industrialisation in Cameroon confronted with Covid 19".

The principal of Lycee Technique de Koumassi, Madam Elise Nkeng congratulated the students for a job well done. She thanked the regional delegate for choosing her school for the event. She also used the opportunity to call on parents to come in the school and buy products produced by the children.

On his part; the regional delegate of secondary education Guillaume Ernest Edjang Njenji acknowledged the wonderful production by the students. He said the open days are a yearly event that is aimed at showing to the world what students in the technical schools can do. He added that open days are days to valorise technical education. "We have seen what children can do in engineering like wash-hand machines, security systems for houses, wood works and a lot more. We call on companies to bring the means and the students and teachers will produce the knowhow for production" the regional delegate said.d

He also added that open days for the Littoral is also taking place in Lycee polyvalent in Bonaberi and in Government Technical high school in Nylon Ndogpassi grouping technical schools in the different areas respectively.