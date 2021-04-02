Liberia: President Weah Departs for Niamey to Attend Bazoum's Inauguration

2 April 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah left the country early Friday, April 2, 2021 for Niamey, Niger to attend the inauguration of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum.

President Weah is joining other world leaders gathering in the Nigerien capital to witness that country's first ever transition of power between two democratically elected presidents since its independence in 1960.

The Liberian Chief Executive is expected back in the country later Friday, April 2, 2021 via the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

While away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, will act as chair of the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President of Liberia, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, and the President of Liberia via telephone.

