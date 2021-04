The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has suspended for time indefinite and without pay the Assistant Minister for Commerce and Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with immediate effect.

Mr. Peter D. Somah was suspended early Friday, April 2, 2021, for administrative reasons.

The Liberian Chief Executive has asked Mr. Somah to report to the office of the President's Legal Advisor for further instructions.