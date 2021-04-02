Zimbabwe: Dembare Brace for Uhuru Trophy

DYNAMOS are excited about the return of competitive football and have already started preparing for the President's Independence Trophy.

They will take on Highlanders, on April 18, as part of the country's 41st Uhuru celebrations.

The match will be played behind closed doors, in line with the Government and World Health Organisation Covid-19 prevention, and containment protocols.

Dynamos last played a competitive match in December 2019.

The Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, have cleared the resumption of top-flight football.

Club spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda, told The Herald the Glamour Boys were thrilled with the privilege, to get the ball rolling on April 18.

"We are very excited because this is something that we have been longing for as a club," she said. "We are coming from a difficult period, last year it was hard, we were not able to play football because of Covid-19.

"So, we are very happy that competitive football is back, moreso, playing a team like Highlanders, in the President's Independence Trophy.

"We are working on the modalities on how our players should return to group training."

DeMbare, whose leadership had the privilege of meeting President Mnangagwa last month, have been at the fore front to get domestic football, to return.

Club chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, even wrote to ZIFA, and the Premier Soccer League, asking the leadership to help in the resumption of the game.

He said this was the only way the local football industry could be saved from possible collapse.

"We never stopped preparing for the return of football. We have been doing so, even at a time when no one really knew, when the game would return," said Mangunda.

"Our players are ready and they have their contracts in place.

"Remember, we have also beefed up our squad, in anticipation for the return of football. "Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, I must say everything has been smooth, because we have an amazing sponsor in Remington Gold.

"As a club, we never really struggled in our operations, we were able to pay salaries, and other overheads, during this difficult period."

Dynamos and Highlanders featured in the last Independence Cup, in 2019 with Bosso winning the match 2-0, courtesy of goals from Bukhosi Sibanda and Tinashe Makanda. The latter has since crossed the floor to join DeMbare.

Makanda previously featured for Bantu Rovers, Zim Leopards, How Mine and South African side Stellenbosch FC.

Dynamos also signed Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Newman Sianchali and Prince Edward High School prodigy, Luke Musukiri.

Mavhunga played for Shabanie Mine, DSTV, Starbill, Kariba Waves and, most recently, Triangle.

Makarati joined DeMbare from Ngezi Platinum, where he had previously worked with Dynamos coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya.

Veteran forward, Sianchali, is expected to weigh in, with his experience, having previously played for bitter rivals CAPS United and Highlanders.

He alsowas on the books of Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers and Hwange.