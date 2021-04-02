Zimbabwe: Adopt Good Customer Service, Says Gadzikwa

2 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tawanda Musarurwa

Zimbabwean enterprises need to align themselves with good customer service as the service industry is one of the fastest growing industries, Standards Association of Zimbabwe director-general Dr Eve Gadzikwa has said.

She was speaking at the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM)'s 2021 graduation ceremony recently.

"Services will become the next industry on the continent. To unlock much of the unrealised potential, African businesses must therefore pay attention and integrate service delivery in their business models.

"With customer service expectations exponentially dynamic, the global community is becoming aware of the value and role that customer service plays in achieving business success. This highly demanding factor is arguably the critical success factor for many organisations," said Dr Gadzikwa.

"For this core reason among other keys it is important that the customer service profession has its continuous training and development on the subject through CICM so as to remain abreast with the global trends."

"Customer service is a growing sector that will contribute hugely to graduands of African economies in the future."

CICM is a global customer service and call centre professional and academic board currently represented in three continents through its global implementation and certification partnership network with its regional head offices in South Africa.

It offers certification programmes, with its reach extending to 24 countries, largely on the continent, although the institution also has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

The need for efficient customer service has been necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed businesses to engage customers at first point on digital platforms.

Social distancing requirements, in particular, have changed the consumer habits of buying and shopping, as well as how businesses offer their products and services and otherwise engage with their customers. Improving customer experience has therefore become vital.

Dr Gadzikwa urged the graduating class to quickly adapt to the new economic and business realities.

"The environment is more than uncomfortable for organisations, Yes, we are faced with the greatest threat to humanity in the name of Covid-19. However, in the face of all these challenges customer experience will help revive our economies back. It will help heal our people through offering a smile on the face of that distressed customer," she said.

"Going beyond customer expectations begins with you. Individual transformation is very instrumental in the transformation of an organisation as a whole, which translates into a culture that represents us as a nation.

Zimbabwe's customer satisfaction ranking weakened marginally on the latest National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) Report that was published by CICM in partnership with the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) last August.

The overall National Index for 2020 was 62,6, a point decrease from 63,6 in 2019.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
U.S. State Dept Points at Rights Abuse in Nigeria, Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.