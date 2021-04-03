Angola: Zaire - Pip Spends Over Kz Six Billion On Social Projects

2 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — At least 6.4 billion Kwanzas is the amount that is being applied, this year, in social impact projects by the Provincial Government of Zaire, under the Public Investment Program (PIP) 2021.

The information was given to the press by the director of the Studies, Planning and Statistics Office (GEPE) of the Provincial Government of Zaire, Sebastião Bumba, at the end of the first ordinary meeting of the Community Consultation Council, which ended on Thursday evening.

According to him, the province's head municipality (Mbanza Kongo) was contemplated with 16 actions of social impact, Cuimba with 12, Tomboco (14), Soyo (18), Nzeto (16) and the municipality of Nóqui with 14 social projects.

The amount allocated, said the director of the Office of Studies, Planning and Statistics, will be used to build more schools, health posts and centers, rehabilitation of urban roads, equipping higher education institutions, police posts, metal bridges, among other actions of social interest.

For this purpose, Sebastião Bumba asked the region's budget units for a wise management of the treasury for the successful implementation of the projects conceived in the public investment program.

With an extension of 40,130 square kilometers, the province of Zaire has an estimated population of over 500,000 inhabitants distributed over six municipalities, 25 communes and 711 villages.

