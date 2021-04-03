Angola Unveils 100 Million Euros Plan to Boost Industry

2 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government plans to spend about 120 million USD over the next four years to increase industrial production, reduce foreign dependence on basic foodstuff and create jobs, ANGOP learned today.

According to the general director of the Industrial Development Institute of Angola (IDIA), Dário Camati, the Angolan State will, besides resorting to the State Budget, talk to international partners in order to mobilize resources for the accomplishment of this plan.

Dário Camati noted that from the foreseen budget, infrastructures will receive the main share, with the allocation of US$44.7 million (37.9 million Euros) for the improvement of the Viana Industrial Complex, in Luanda, with more than 300 companies installed, and the conclusion of the Fútila Industrial Complex, in Cabinda province.

He said that for the Angolan industrial sector, the fourth axis of PDIA, the planned budget was US$25.4 million (21.5 million euros), or 22 percent of the total.

The director-general of IDIA also said that various feasibility studies were planned, at an average cost of US$50,000 (42,400 euros) each, construction of the entrance, reception and earthworks of the four poles with companies already set up, at an approximate cost of US$5 million each.

He also referred to the construction of new rural industrial parks, namely the Rural Industrial Park of Quibaxi, Calenga, Maquela do Zombo, Andulo, Cachiungo, Waku-Kungo and Dala, which is expected to cost around 8.3 million dollars (seven million euros).

According to the general director of the Industrial Development Institute of Angola (IDIA), Dário Camati, the Angolan State will, besides resorting to the State Budget, talk to international partners in order to mobilize resources for the accomplishment of this plan.

Dário Camati noted that from the foreseen budget, infrastructures will receive the main share, with the allocation of US$44.7 million (37.9 million Euros) for the improvement of the Viana Industrial Complex, in Luanda, with more than 300 companies installed, and the conclusion of the Fútila Industrial Complex, in Cabinda province.

He said that for the Angolan industrial sector, the fourth axis of PDIA, the planned budget was US$25.4 million (21.5 million euros), or 22 percent of the total.

The director-general of IDIA also said that various feasibility studies were planned, at an average cost of US$50,000 (42,400 euros) each, construction of the entrance, reception and earthworks of the four poles with companies already set up, at an approximate cost of US$5 million each.

He also referred to the construction of new rural industrial parks, namely the Rural Industrial Park of Quibaxi, Calenga, Maquela do Zombo, Andulo, Cachiungo, Waku-Kungo and Dala, which is expected to cost around 8.3 million dollars (seven million euros).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.