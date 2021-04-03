Angola Unveils 100 Million Euros Plan to Boost Industry

Luanda — The Angolan government plans to spend about 120 million USD over the next four years to increase industrial production, reduce foreign dependence on basic foodstuff and create jobs, ANGOP learned today.

According to the general director of the Industrial Development Institute of Angola (IDIA), Dário Camati, the Angolan State will, besides resorting to the State Budget, talk to international partners in order to mobilize resources for the accomplishment of this plan.

Dário Camati noted that from the foreseen budget, infrastructures will receive the main share, with the allocation of US$44.7 million (37.9 million Euros) for the improvement of the Viana Industrial Complex, in Luanda, with more than 300 companies installed, and the conclusion of the Fútila Industrial Complex, in Cabinda province.

He said that for the Angolan industrial sector, the fourth axis of PDIA, the planned budget was US$25.4 million (21.5 million euros), or 22 percent of the total.

The director-general of IDIA also said that various feasibility studies were planned, at an average cost of US$50,000 (42,400 euros) each, construction of the entrance, reception and earthworks of the four poles with companies already set up, at an approximate cost of US$5 million each.

He also referred to the construction of new rural industrial parks, namely the Rural Industrial Park of Quibaxi, Calenga, Maquela do Zombo, Andulo, Cachiungo, Waku-Kungo and Dala, which is expected to cost around 8.3 million dollars (seven million euros).

