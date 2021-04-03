Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 360 Recoveries, 68 New Cases

Luanda — The health authorities announced Friday the recovery of 360 patients and the registration of 68 new cases, in the last 24 hours.

According to the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access, among the recovered patients, 332 reside in Luanda, 8 in Huambo, 6 in Cunene, 6 in Huila, 2 in Bengo, 2 in Cuanza Sul, 1 in Benguela, 1 in Cuanza Norte, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Cabinda.

Among the new infections, 59 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Huíla and 2 in Cabinda, whose ages range from 1 to 81 years, being 42 men and 26 women.

The general picture of the country indicates 22.467 positive cases, with 538 deaths, 20.867 recovered and 1.062 active. Of the active, 7 are in critical condition, 10 serious, 41 moderate, 28 light and 976 asymptomatic.

In the inpatient centers are 86 people, in institutional quarantine 26 people.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

In the laboratories 1,416 samples have been processed.

