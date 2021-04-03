Angola: Vice-President Heads to Cabinda for Peace Day Celebrations

Cabinda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, will travel Saturday to Cabinda province where, among other activities, he will preside over the central act of the "April 4", the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation.

The country celebrates Sunday, April 4, the 19th anniversary of the Luena agreements, which put an end to decades of civil war, and the date is established as the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation.

According to the official program, besides the political act, the Vice President of the Republic will go to the municipality of Cacongo to launch a mangrove plantation campaign in the village of Lândana, visit an agro-livestock project and the Chiloango river mouth.

In the municipality of Cabinda he will learn about the progress of the construction of the deep water port of Caio, the breakwater and the ramp for the maritime passenger terminal, as well as meet with university students and members of the provincial council for social consultation.

