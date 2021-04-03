Angola: President Defends Celebration of Peace With Easter Spirit

2 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, defended Friday in Luanda the need for Angolans to celebrate peace and reconciliation with Easter spirit.

João Lourenço was speaking during a fraternization lunch with historical figures of the National Liberation Struggle, as part of the commemorations of the Peace and Reconciliation Day, which the country celebrates on Sunday, April 4.

This year, "April 4th, day of peace and reconciliation among Angolans, coincides with Easter week, which means that we should face peace and reconciliation with the spirit of Easter, which is the spirit of Hallelujah and Resurrection," stressed the Head of State.

For João Lourenço, it was on April 4, 2002, that the country rose from the ashes to life, therefore, it is the obligation of every Angolan to protect this "life".

The celebration of April 4th in Angola is a result of the signing, in 2002, of the Memorandum of Understanding Complementary to the Lusaka Protocol.

The document, initialed between the Angolan government and UNITA, opened the doors for the silencing of guns, the holding of regular elections, and the approval of the 2010 Constitution.

