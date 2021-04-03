Namibia: Chinese Businessman Robbed At Walvis Bay

An ALLEGED robber was shot and wounded when a group of men robbed a Chinese businessman at Walvis Bay on Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 08h15 at a house in the town's Tutaleni area.

The police's community affairs commander in Erongo, inspector Ileni Shapumba, said the Chinese man, aged 57, was leaving his house to go to his office when five unknown men grabbed him at a gate.

They pushed him back into the house, where they tied up everyone in the house, including his wife and his elderly mother, with cables.

The suspects also assaulted him while demanding money from him, before taking cash out of his wife's handbag.

The man managed to free himself and got hold of his firearm in the process.

Shapumba said the victim and suspects started to shoot at each other and he managed to shoot one robber in the abdomen, while the suspects also shot his wife in the abdomen.

A 27-year-old suspect who was wounded was arrested and transferred to Windhoek under police guard for further medical treatment.

The victim's wife is in a hospital in a stable condition.

The police are appealing for assistance to arrest the other suspects, but also warn the public not to approach them, as they are believed to be armed.

The robbers stole N$30 000, which was meant for workers' salaries, a black Lenovo laptop computer and two firearms (a 9mm pistol and .22 pistol).

The wedding ring of the victim's wife, valued at N$5 000, as well as N$27 300 from the stolen money was recovered from the wounded suspect.

Anyone with information is requested to contact detective chief inspector Johannes Mwatongwe at 081 246 1121 or detective warrant officer Sam Shitima at 081 304 9064.

A police investigation is continuing.