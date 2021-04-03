North Africa: Strong Institutions Crucial to Absorbing Crisis in Mena Region (WB's Ferid Belhaj)

2 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — World Bank (WB) Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Ferid Belhaj said "we can see hopeful signs of light through the tunnel, especially with the deployment of vaccines, but the MENA region remains in crisis."

"Strong institutions are crucial to absorbing this crisis, re-launching economies, and building them back stronger and more resilient in the years ahead."

Commenting on the World Bank's latest regional economic update report entitled "Living with Debt: How Institutions Can Chart a Path to Recovery in the Middle East and North Africa," Belhaj said the substantial borrowing that MENA governments incurred to finance health and social protection measures increased government debt.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated long-standing development challenges in the MENA region, contributing to a rise in poverty, a deterioration of public finances, an increase in debt vulnerabilities, and a further erosion of trust in government.

The report shows that the region's economies are estimated to have contracted by 3.8% in 2020, which is 1.3 percentage points above the World Bank forecasts in October 2020; however, the regional growth estimate is 6.4 percentage points lower than the pre-pandemic growth forecast published in October 2019.

The estimated accumulated cost of the pandemic, in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) losses by the end of 2021, will amount to $227 billion. The region is expected to recover only partially in 2021, but that recovery is, in part, dependent on an equitable rollout of vaccines.

According to the report, the substantial borrowing that MENA governments had to incur to finance essential health and social protection measures increased government debt dramatically: the average public debt in MENA countries is expected to rise 8 percentage points, from about 46% of GDP in 2019 to 54% in 2021. Notably, debt among MENA oil importers is expected to average about 93% of GDP in 2021.

"The need to keep spending -- and keep borrowing -- will remain strong for the immediate future. MENA countries will have no choice but to continue spending on healthcare and social protection as long as the pandemic continues. Consequently, in a post-pandemic world, most MENA countries may find themselves stuck with debt service bills requiring resources that otherwise could be used for economic development," the WB said.

