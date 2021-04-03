Ethiopia: Finance Minister Lauds World Bank for Support of Ethiopia's Economic Reform

3 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide has praised the World Bank for the support rendered to Ethiopia's economic reform programs and acknowledged the Bank's contribution to combating the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic.

Ethiopia and the World Bank Group conducted a virtual meeting on Friday which is part of the annual Spring Meetings where Ahmed Shide briefed participants about the ongoing major economic reform measures undertaken by the Ethiopian government thus far.

The Minister said the Ethiopian Government has taken tangible steps to implement structural reforms to transform and strengthen private sector participation in the economy.

He also explained about actions taken to increase investment inflow in the country.

While thanking the Bank for its support of the reform program, he elaborated on the changes brought about by the new investment proclamation, and other regulations which are contributing to creating a conducive business environment in Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the Minister explained about the comprehensive State-Owned Enterprise reforms which are helping to ensure the SOEs improve their transparency, accountability, efficiency, and quality of service delivery.

The Minister acknowledged the World Bank's contribution to combating the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic and requested more assistance to access more vaccines for Ethiopia.

The World Bank, represented by the Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Hafez Ghanem and other sectoral directors expressed the Banks commitment to continue supporting Ethiopia's economic reform programs.

They have also pledged to support Ethiopia to access more COVID vaccines, according to Ministry of Finace.

In conclusion, the Minister briefed the meeting about the preparation being taken for the recovery program to enable rapid reconstruction in Tigray.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.