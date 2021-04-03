Tunisia: Apia, FAO and Inrat Launch 'Agro-Accelerator Hub' to Support Young Tunisian Agro-Entrepreneurs

Tunis/Tunisia — The agro-accelerator hub was launched by the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the National Institute of Agricultural Research of Tunisia (INRAT), to support young agro-entrepreneurs in the sheep-milk and olive oil sectors in the north-west of Tunisia, more precisely in the governorate of Beja.

The agro-accelerator hub targets all project-holders aged between 18 and 40 and live in Beja governorate and willing to launch their own farming, processing or agricutlural services projects in the sheep-milk or olive oil sectors.

This hub will help project-holders formulate a structured idea of their projects, devise their business plans in accordance with the requirements of targeted sectors and the market's needs and to speed up the materialisation of their projects.