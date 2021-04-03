Nigeria: Breaking - Afenifere Spokesman, Odumakin Is Dead

It is also not clear the specific cause of Mr Odumakin's death but he had long battled diabetes and survived complications in the past.

The national publicity secretary for the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, is dead.

Mr Odumakin, a public analyst, activist and politician, reportedly died in Lagos on Saturday morning.

There is, however, no official comment from his family and political associates as of the time of filing this report but reliable sources including Mr Odumakin's close aides confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

"We are on our way to the morgue to deposit his body," one of his aides confided in a source on the phone.

It is also not clear the specific cause of Mr Odumakin's death but he had long battled diabetes and survived diabetic-related complications many times in the past.

According to one of his associates, Mr Odumakin had in the last two weeks told journalists that he would not be able to pick his calls due to failing health, and introduced an associate to be in charge of his official communications.

Also, about a month ago, Mr Odumakin fell critically ill during a visit to the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola. The government promptly responded by offering him emergency medical care.

He, immediately returned to Lagos after he was stabilised by the medical officials.

Details later...