Angola: Vice-President Arrives in Cabinda

Cabinda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, arrived this Saturday morning to Cabinda province, where he will preside, on Sunday, over the central act of the "April 4", Peace and National Reconciliation Day.

Besides the political act, the official program of activities envisages that the Vice President will travel to the municipality of Cacongo to launch a mangrove plantation campaign in the village of Lândana, visit an agro-livestock project and the mouth of the Chiloango river.

In the municipality of Cabinda, provincial capital, Bornito de Sousa will learn about the progress of the construction of the deep water port of Caio, the breakwater and the ramp of the maritime passenger terminal, as well as meet with university students and members of the provincial council of social consultation.

The country celebrates Sunday, April 4, the 19th anniversary of the Luena agreements, which put an end to decades of civil war, and the date is established as the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation.

Besides the political act, the official program of activities envisages that the Vice President will travel to the municipality of Cacongo to launch a mangrove plantation campaign in the village of Lândana, visit an agro-livestock project and the mouth of the Chiloango river.

In the municipality of Cabinda, provincial capital, Bornito de Sousa will learn about the progress of the construction of the deep water port of Caio, the breakwater and the ramp of the maritime passenger terminal, as well as meet with university students and members of the provincial council of social consultation.

The country celebrates Sunday, April 4, the 19th anniversary of the Luena agreements, which put an end to decades of civil war, and the date is established as the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation.