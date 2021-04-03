Kenya Hit Canada to Set Up France Showdown in Emirates Sevens

3 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Mwamba Rugby Club winger Daniel Taabu landed two tries and three conversions as Kenya Sevens edged out Canada 21-19 to reach the semi-finals of the Emirates Invitational Sevens in Dubai on Saturday.

Kenya will now face France in the semi-final at 2.14pm with Argentina taking on Japan in the other last four encounter.

France thrashed Uganda 45-7, Argentina beat Chile 19-7 while Japan edged out Spain 15-12 in the quarterfinals.

Kenya and France clash will be a thriller especially after both teams shared the spoils, settling for a 19-19 draw in the pool stage on Friday. Argentina too beat Japan 31-14 in the pool stage.

Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo put Kenya ahead with a try after intense moment of great work from both sides with action in the Canadian half. Taabu would add the extras for a 7-0 lead at the break.

The Kenyans were just too good for the Canadians, shoving them off their racks before Taabu got the space to turn his markers inside out for Kenya's second try. He curled in the conversion to stretch the lead to 14-0.

For the first time, Canada managed to wade into Kenya's half when they got a penalty before kicking it for touch. They would reclaim possession and push forward before landing an unconverted try.

Kenya responded well with Johnstone Olindi slicing through the Canadian defence before laying Taabu through for their third try. Taabu added the extras for the 21-5 lead.

Kenya's defence then wilted to let the Canadians land two quick tries but Kenya had already done enough to secure the passage to the semis.

Luck continued to evade Kenya Lionesses, who lost to Brazil 17-5 and 31-12 to France on Saturday after having gone down 15-14 to Spain, 45-7 to France, 38-5 to Canada and 19-14 to Japan on Friday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.