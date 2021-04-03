Nigeria: Covid-19 - No New Death As Nigeria Records 66 Infections Friday

3 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

No new death was recorded from COVID-19 on Friday in Nigeria as the West African nation recorded one of its lowest daily infection figures this year.

According to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) Friday night, Nigeria recorded 66 new infections, a figure lower than the 106 reported a day earlier.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 163, 063.

With no new deaths from the disease on Friday, the fatality toll remains 2,058 in total.

According to the NCDC, a total of 151,835 patients have recovered after treatment.

About 10, 000 infections are still active in the country.

Specifics

The 66 new cases were reported from 10 states - Enugu (18), Lagos(17), Kaduna (10), Rivers (8), Akwa Ibom (6), Kano (2), Osun (2), Jigawa (1) Plateau (1) and FCT (1).

Enugu had the highest figure with 18 new cases on Friday followed by Lagos, the most affected city in the country, with 17 new cases.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

COVID-19 vaccination has since commenced in all states across the country except for Kogi which is yet to receive doses for the vaccines.

Kogi, which has reported only five cases since the onset of the pandemic, was not supplied with doses of the vaccines due to lack of storage facility.

Over 800,000 people have received their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

