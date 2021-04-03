Nigerian Army Urges Journalists to Protect 'National Interests'

3 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"National interest is more important than any other interests, including public interest; because when you protect national interest, public interest will automatically be covered," the official says.

The Commander, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Adamu Nura, has appealed to journalists to prioritise Nigeria's national interest in their reporting.

Mr Nura made the appeal, on Friday, while hosting members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu.

"National interest is more important than any other interests, including public interest; because when you protect national interest, public interest will automatically be covered," he said.

He, therefore, enjoined journalists to always cooperate with security agencies, to protect the national interest in their reporting "and avoid giving any form of publicity to terrorists".

"Security is everybody's business, without security nothing can be achieved," he said.

He added that the sector was ready to build the capacity of journalists within its jurisdiction, in order to have a harmonious relationship and effective coverage.

Mr Nura added that his doors were open for journalist to report to him any issue that would assist the command in its effort to end insurgency.

The NUJ Chairman, Yobe state council, Rajab Muhammed, commended the Nigeria Army for its relentless efforts at restoring peace in the state.

He also emphasised the need for the army and journalists to strengthen the synergy between them for effective and smooth operation.

Mr Muhammed also appealed to the Army "to invest in building the capacity of journalists, being on the front line of the war against insurgents".

The chairman said the state council of the NUJ would soon organise media games, that would incorporate the army public relations unit to symbolise restoration of peace in the state.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.