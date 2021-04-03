Nigerian Army Urges Journalists to Protect 'National Interests'

"National interest is more important than any other interests, including public interest; because when you protect national interest, public interest will automatically be covered," the official says.

The Commander, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Adamu Nura, has appealed to journalists to prioritise Nigeria's national interest in their reporting.

Mr Nura made the appeal, on Friday, while hosting members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu.

"National interest is more important than any other interests, including public interest; because when you protect national interest, public interest will automatically be covered," he said.

He, therefore, enjoined journalists to always cooperate with security agencies, to protect the national interest in their reporting "and avoid giving any form of publicity to terrorists".

"Security is everybody's business, without security nothing can be achieved," he said.

He added that the sector was ready to build the capacity of journalists within its jurisdiction, in order to have a harmonious relationship and effective coverage.

Mr Nura added that his doors were open for journalist to report to him any issue that would assist the command in its effort to end insurgency.

The NUJ Chairman, Yobe state council, Rajab Muhammed, commended the Nigeria Army for its relentless efforts at restoring peace in the state.

He also emphasised the need for the army and journalists to strengthen the synergy between them for effective and smooth operation.

Mr Muhammed also appealed to the Army "to invest in building the capacity of journalists, being on the front line of the war against insurgents".

The chairman said the state council of the NUJ would soon organise media games, that would incorporate the army public relations unit to symbolise restoration of peace in the state.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)