Tanzania: Basketball Sees New Dawn With Coaches Training

3 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

TANZANIA Basketball Federation (TBF) in collaboration with the Tanzania Basketball Coaches Association (TBCA) has successfully conducted training for basketball coaches at various levels.

The courses that wind up on Thursday included the introduction of basketball coaches' course for the secondary school teachers and the second course was basketball coaches national Level 1.

The four-day training that started on Monday was conducted at Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (JMK) Youth Park and Don Bosco, Upanga both of Dar es Salaam.

About 25 participants across the country, who took part in the course, were awarded certificates in the ceremony whose chief guest was Tanzania Basketball Federation's President Phares Magesa.

Magesa lauded all those who participated in the courses for setting aside their time to attend the courses before later handing over certificates.

"I want to congratulate all participants, but I urge the new coaches to put the training into action by coaching youth teams in the streets, Primary and Secondary schools, colleges and various clubs countrywide. "And I also, appeal for you to prepare for other advanced courses such as National level 2, FIBA level 1, 2 and 3 for individual and country benefits," he said.

The President of TBF said his federation has committed to continue organising such courses in various regions in the country.

He stated that the next training is scheduled to be held in Babati in Manyara Region from April 23rd to 30th before conducting it in other parts of the country.

Magesa also said that the federation will continue with plans to develop basketball in the country by finding more sponsors to fund the operations and tournaments and leagues.

He said they are also working hard to insure they put in place sustainable basketball development programmes, sensitize the construction of basketball courts including public courts and run various trainings to promote the game in the country.

Magesa added that more efforts will also be directed to technical field development like teaching, decision-making, statistics keeping, sports medicine and administration at various pre-national, national and international levels.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.