Tanzania: Basketball Sees New Dawn With Coaches Training

TANZANIA Basketball Federation (TBF) in collaboration with the Tanzania Basketball Coaches Association (TBCA) has successfully conducted training for basketball coaches at various levels.

The courses that wind up on Thursday included the introduction of basketball coaches' course for the secondary school teachers and the second course was basketball coaches national Level 1.

The four-day training that started on Monday was conducted at Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (JMK) Youth Park and Don Bosco, Upanga both of Dar es Salaam.

About 25 participants across the country, who took part in the course, were awarded certificates in the ceremony whose chief guest was Tanzania Basketball Federation's President Phares Magesa.

Magesa lauded all those who participated in the courses for setting aside their time to attend the courses before later handing over certificates.

"I want to congratulate all participants, but I urge the new coaches to put the training into action by coaching youth teams in the streets, Primary and Secondary schools, colleges and various clubs countrywide. "And I also, appeal for you to prepare for other advanced courses such as National level 2, FIBA level 1, 2 and 3 for individual and country benefits," he said.

The President of TBF said his federation has committed to continue organising such courses in various regions in the country.

He stated that the next training is scheduled to be held in Babati in Manyara Region from April 23rd to 30th before conducting it in other parts of the country.

Magesa also said that the federation will continue with plans to develop basketball in the country by finding more sponsors to fund the operations and tournaments and leagues.

He said they are also working hard to insure they put in place sustainable basketball development programmes, sensitize the construction of basketball courts including public courts and run various trainings to promote the game in the country.

Magesa added that more efforts will also be directed to technical field development like teaching, decision-making, statistics keeping, sports medicine and administration at various pre-national, national and international levels.