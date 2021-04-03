Uganda: Akon Eyes Business in Uganda

2 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Akon, a renowned Senegalese-American is currently touring Uganda, but then his fans will not have a chance to watch him live.

Instead, the No matter musician is expected to meet among other President Yoweri Museveni as part of his three-day business trip in the country.

Uganda has banned all entertainment concerts for the past year in a move aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Also a popular investor, Akon, real name Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam's trip comes hot on the heels of a similar visit by his wife to Kampala last year.

Akon was received by Mr Abbey Walusimbi, the senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs, musician Eddie Kenzo, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Tourism Board, and Sheik Ramadhan Mulindwa from Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

During his visit, Akon is also expected to meet President Museveni to discuss different investment opportunities in various sectors of Energy, tourism, infrastructure development, among others, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ain't No Peace singer will visit a number of Tourist sites and Religious institutions during his stay in Uganda.

In 2018, Akon announced plans to establish a $6 billion futuristic Pan-African smart city in Senegal dubbed "Akon City".

Supported by the Senegalese Government, the 800-hectare solar-powered city will feature shopping malls music studios, tourist resorts among other attractions.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

