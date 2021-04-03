Zimbabwe: Police Seek Relatives of Dead 'Vagrant' Accident Victim

3 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Gokwe have, for the past week, been stuck with the corpse of a man suspected to be a vagrant who was run over by a car during the night last week.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

"Gokwe traffic police are encountering difficulties in identifying the body of a male adult who died on the spot after being struck by a motor vehicle at night.

"The incident occurred along Gokwe-Kwekwe road on 25 March 2021 at about 2000 hours," he said.

Mahoko narrated the tragedy.

"Abel Rungwe, a man aged 49 years of Kadoma, was driving a Nissan Liberty motor vehicle from Kwekwe direction towards Gokwe.

"When he reached the 106km peg, he was flashed by lights of another motor vehicle going in the opposite direction. He swerved to the far left of the road where he hit a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian sustained a deep cut on the chin, a fractured left leg and died on the spot.

"Police attended the scene and did not find identity particulars for the deceased man, making it impossible to identify him.

"The deceased was putting on two blue dirty jackets and a pair of dirty black jean. He appeared not to have bathed for a long-time raising suspicion that he might have been a vagrant," Mahoko said.

Police are calling on any members of the public who may be missing a relative matching this description to approach police at Gokwe Traffic or any nearest station.

Following the tragedy and other similar past incidents, police have called on members of the public to carry identification documents.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to advise members of the public that it is important to always have identification particulars with them when they venture away from their residences.

"This will help in important aspects like identification in the event of misfortunes befalling anyone," Mahoko said.

