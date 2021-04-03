Zimbabwe: Great Zimbabwe University Boss Accused of Stealing Chicken From Grieving Subordinate

GREAT Zimbabwe University's acting Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Munyaradzi Manyanga is facing stock theft charges after he allegedly stole 150 chickens from his subordinate who is running a flourishing poultry project at the institution's Mashava campus.

The acting Pro Vice chancellor of one of the country's state universities is accused of breaking into his junior employee's homestead and shopping 150 birds while the family had gone for a funeral.

Prof Manyanga joined the university a year ago and is said to be using his political and financial muscle to evade arrest and seems to have been successful in having his case "swept under the carpet".

Investigation by police from the Masvingo Criminal Investigations Department (CID) under reference CR 34/03/21 pointed to Prof Manyanga as the chief suspect in the theft of the road runner chickens.

Sources close to the matter told NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity that the academic had been impressed by the success of the low level university employee's poultry project which had over 450 indigenous road runner chicken birds at Mashava campus staff quarters.

Owner of the project is Fortune Nguvo, a female janitor working in the student affairs department, and residing next to Prof Manyanga at the staff houses.

Sources said Nguvo and her family left the campus attending the funeral of her mother when Prof Manyanga pounced during the night and took away 150 birds which he later allegedly sold.

Sources added that corruption is now at play as no arrest has been made to date besides evidence pointing to the varsity boss as the culprit.

"When the matter was reported, investigations by CID detectives (names supplied) led to the discovery of 30 birds which were bought by another staff member at the same GZU Mashava campus but works in the arts department.

"The janitor's family positively identified their birds and the employee who was found with the birds told the investigating officers that she bought the birds from the pro vice chancellor.

"We are not sure as to why Prof Manyanga has not yet been arrested since this matter was reported in January this year. He is still walking free yet the poor janitor on the other hand is suffering from her losses," said the source.

Contacted for comment, Prof Manyanga could not deny the matter saying he could not discuss the issue over the phone and promised to issue his comment in person later but he had not done so by the time of writing this story.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be drawn into commenting as he was not responding to questions.

Dhewa was not taking calls while WhatsApp messages sent via his mobile only indicated blue ticks.