Rwanda: Global Basketball Personalities Upbeat About Bal Inaugural Season

Pixabay
(File photo).
2 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Big personalities in the game of basketball in various places of the world have expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) inaugural season that will take place from May 16 to 30 in Kigali Rwanda.

The two-week tournament is the first professional league run by the National Basketball Association (NBA) outside North America, and it will see 12 clubs from 12 different African countries rub shoulders.

The inaugural tournament was earlier expected to take place last year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed twice.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, basketball personalities showcased eagerness about it, noting its benefits for the game on the continent.

Egyptian basketball player, Anas Mahmoud who features for Zamalek said the competition may serve as a step to assist people on the continent realise how important basketball is, and this may build the fan base of the game and culture for loving basketball,

"Now that the NBA is bringing its interest over here, I think that is going to assist not just players but also the community to realise how important basketball could be," he said.

Hermenegildo Mbunga, the Director of Basketball at Petro Atletico Luanda in Angola highlighted that the competition can assist keep the best talents in Africa,

"It is going to create more possibilities for keeping good basketball talent on the African continent. When we have to have better competitions like the BAL that is going to allow us keep the best talents in Africa and also improve their national games," he said.

Chris Paul, a player for Phoenix Suns in the USA described the competition as "an unbelievable platform, where you get the opportunity to change people's lives," including players, coaches among others involved in the game.

Dwane Cassey, the Head Coach of Detroit Pistons, USA said there is very much talent on the African continent, and there is need to nurture it

"I spent so much time in Africa, different parts, with different coaches from Africa. There are too many resources, too many great young players there to teach and grow throughout the continent," he said.

Meanwhile, Amadou Gallo Fall, the President of the BAL said Kigali is a good place for hosting the tournament due to its good measures in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and its hospitality,

"We have had incredible experiences there, the way they have managed the pandemic is an example that has been cited around the world, so we are looking forward to it. We are looking forward to the hospitality there, I know that our teams are going to be in first class facilities and that is what the BAL is all about," he said.

Rwanda as a country will be represented in BAL by Patriots Basketball Club which qualified for the continental competition after registering a stunning unbeaten record in the two-round qualifiers in 2019.

BAL is a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.