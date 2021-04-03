Angola: PIPE Farm With Weight in National Production - Minister Sérgio Santos

2 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cacuso — The Minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, Friday onsidered that PIPE farm, located in Quizenga commune, municipality of Cacuso, has a relevant "weight" in national production, due to the cultivation of corn in large scale, in an area of 1,500 hectares, as well as 100h of soybean.

Speaking at the end of a visit to this private initiative farm, the government official pointed out that its greatness implies the need to strengthen the public-private partnership with this and other companies of the same dimension, in order to leverage its growth and consequently contribute to the development of the country and the generating of more jobs.

In this domain, he explained, the farm counted on financing from the Development Bank of Angola (BDA), through the National Development Fund, in order to reinforce its production capacity and profitability, requesting more effort from the entrepreneurs of the agricultural branch.

"We feel the need to invite more businesspeople and entrepreneurs with business ideas to bet on agriculture, which is extremely viable. The government will support, help, facilitate and simplify finding ways to access credit," he stressed.

The Cabinet minister announced that tax incentives for private production companies in the province of Malanje and other areas considered favorable for investment, with the exception of Cabinda, will soon come into force, according to the Private Investment Law.

