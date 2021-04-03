Nigeria Air Force Dismisses Boko Haram Video, Says Missing Jet Not Shot Down

The air force had declared the jet missing during an operation against the terrorists in Borno on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Air Force has dismissed a video by Boko Haram where the terror group claimed it shot down a missing alpha jet.

The air force had declared the jet missing during an operation against the terrorists in Borno on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the air force said the jet may have crashed but the cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained. It also named the two pilots in the jet who were still missing.

However, on Friday, the Boko Haram released a video showing what appeared to be the downing of an aircraft and some Boko Haram fighters standing on or close to the parts of a downed aircraft.

In his statement late Friday, air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said the video was mere propaganda.

"Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down," the air commodore said.

Read his full statement below.

NAF Dismisses Boko Haram's Video on Alpha Jet as False Propaganda 1.

The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to some videos being circulated on Social Media, as well as media reports drawn therefrom, alleging that the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, which was reported missing in Borno State on 31 March 2021 after losing radar contact, was shot down by terrorists. One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including underaged children on motorcycles and vehicles. It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist, who, while standing by the wreckage, claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

2. Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down. For instance, the video clip failed to show the correlation between the sporadic shooting, which even from casual observation was obviously aimed at ground targets, and the sudden mid-air aircraft explosion. In addition, it is almost impossible for an aircraft to have exploded mid-air, in the manner depicted in the video, and still have a good part of its fuselage, including its tail, intact. Indeed, an explosive impact of that nature would have scattered the debris of the aircraft across several miles.

3. It is obvious that the Boko Haram Sect, in its characteristic manner of employing false propaganda, is seeking to claim credit for what was obviously an air accident that could have been caused by several other reasons; particularly at a time when the capability of the group to inflict mayhem has been significantly degraded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

4. Consequently, Nigerians are please advised to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed. The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the North East of all terrorist elements. EDWARD GABKWET Air Commodore Director of Public Relations and Information