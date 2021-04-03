Kenya: KRA Beats Slow Economic Progression to Collect a Record Sh144.6bn in March

3 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recorded the highest revenue performance rate since the beginning of the Financial Year 2020/2021 after collecting Sh144.6 billion in March 2021 surpassing the revenue target.

This is improved performance compared to the month of February when KRA collected Sh127.7 billion, registering a performance rate of 105.1 percent to surpass its February revenue collection target.

Despite the slow economic progression, KRA registered 11.2 percent revenue growth collecting a surplus of Sh6.6 billion in March 2021.

This was the fourth month running that KRA posted an improved and above target performance since December 2020.

The Authority says the good revenue performance has been enhanced by the sustained implementation of compliance efforts, revenue enhancement initiatives and improved service delivery to taxpayers.

In the fourth month running, Customs & Border Control Department continued to record improved performance after achieving a growth of 47.3 percent with a revenue collection of Sh60.751 billion, the second highest monthly collection in its history.

