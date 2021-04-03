Mozambique/Comoros: Beach Soccer - Mozambique Faces Comoros With Eyes On Senegal 2021

3 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After winning 7-5 against Comoros in Moroni, in the 1st leg of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2021 qualifications, Mozambique began its preparation for the second leg this weekend, 10 April in Maputo.

Mozambique coach Abineiro Ussaca said his team's morale is high, and the players are determined to make history qualifying for the Beach Soccer AFCON for the first time in the country's history.

Despite having an away advantage, Ussaca warned his side to feel favourites, but remained determined and optimistic.

"We cannot celebrate before qualifying because Comoros can surprise us. We will work hard to win and make history for the country", he said.

The 2021 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will take place next May in Senegal.

Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football.

