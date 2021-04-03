Zimbabwe: Just in - Police Clears Air On Chinhoyi Road Accident . . . First Lady's Convoy Not Involved

3 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau — THE First Lady's convoy was not involved in yesterday's accident that claimed a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) member on VIP duty, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has clarified.

He said ZRP was treating the accident as an unfortunate fatal road accident.

"The First Lady's convoy was not involved at all in the road traffic accident," said Nyathi.

The police officer identified as Sergeant Freddy Chipato of ZRP Chinhoyi Traffic was on VIP Traffic clearance duties riding a police motor bike while the First Lady's convoy was on its way from Mhangura.

She had gone to Mhangura rural on Friday to hand over a donation to one-month-old twin girls who lost their mother in March due to excessive bleeding during child birth.

Sgt Chipato collided with a Toyota Altezza at the 131 km peg along Harare-Chirundu highway road.

The driver of the Toyota Altezza, Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro swerved to the right resulting in a collision.

Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka have so far extended their condolences to the Chipato family.

Mutandiro, Asst Comm Nyathi said Mutandiro is now facing culpable homicide charges.

