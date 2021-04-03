South Africa: Bafana Bafana Job Solicit Global Interest

The Senior Men's National Team is looking for a coach after SAFA parted ways with coach Molefi Ntseki this past Wednesday. This followed South Africa's failure to qualify for AFCON 2022 in Cameroon.
South Africa begin the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying process in June and are in Group G together with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe
Bafana Bafana begin their quest for Qatar 2022 with an away encounter against Zimbabwe in Harare on 8 June before welcoming Ghana the following week.
Having failed to qualify for AFCON, Bafana Bafana will be looking to atone for that disappointment by qualifying for Qatar 2022.
SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the Technical Committee will be meeting this coming week with the intention to finalise the appointment of the new coach as soon as possible.
Bafana Bafana Group FIFA World Cup 2022 Fixtures:
MATCHDAY 1
5-8 June 2021
Zimbabwe vs South Africa
Ghana vs Ethiopia
MATCHDAY 2
11-14 June 2021
South Africa vs Ghana
Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe
MATCHDAY 3
1-4 September 2021
Ethiopia vs South Africa
Ghana vs Zimbabwe
MATCHDAY 4
5-8 September 2021
South Africa vs Ethiopia
Zimbabwe vs Ghana
MATCHDAY 5
6-9 October 2021
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
Ethiopia vs Ghana
MATCHDAY 6
10 -12 October 2021
Ghana vs South Africa
Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia
