South Africa: Bafana Bafana Job Solicit Global Interest

The Senior Men's National Team is looking for a coach after SAFA parted ways with coach Molefi Ntseki this past Wednesday. This followed South Africa's failure to qualify for AFCON 2022 in Cameroon.

South Africa begin the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying process in June and are in Group G together with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana begin their quest for Qatar 2022 with an away encounter against Zimbabwe in Harare on 8 June before welcoming Ghana the following week.

Having failed to qualify for AFCON, Bafana Bafana will be looking to atone for that disappointment by qualifying for Qatar 2022.

SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the Technical Committee will be meeting this coming week with the intention to finalise the appointment of the new coach as soon as possible.

Bafana Bafana Group FIFA World Cup 2022 Fixtures:

MATCHDAY 1

5-8 June 2021

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Ghana vs Ethiopia

MATCHDAY 2

11-14 June 2021

South Africa vs Ghana

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe

MATCHDAY 3

1-4 September 2021

Ethiopia vs South Africa

Ghana vs Zimbabwe

MATCHDAY 4

5-8 September 2021

South Africa vs Ethiopia

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

MATCHDAY 5

6-9 October 2021

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Ethiopia vs Ghana

MATCHDAY 6

10 -12 October 2021

Ghana vs South Africa

Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia

