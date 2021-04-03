South Africa: Bafana Bafana Job Solicit Global Interest

3 April 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The Senior Men's National Team is looking for a coach after SAFA parted ways with coach Molefi Ntseki this past Wednesday. This followed South Africa's failure to qualify for AFCON 2022 in Cameroon.

South Africa begin the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying process in June and are in Group G together with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana begin their quest for Qatar 2022 with an away encounter against Zimbabwe in Harare on 8 June before welcoming Ghana the following week.

Having failed to qualify for AFCON, Bafana Bafana will be looking to atone for that disappointment by qualifying for Qatar 2022.

SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the Technical Committee will be meeting this coming week with the intention to finalise the appointment of the new coach as soon as possible.

Bafana Bafana Group FIFA World Cup 2022 Fixtures:

MATCHDAY 1

5-8 June 2021

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Ghana vs Ethiopia

MATCHDAY 2

11-14 June 2021

South Africa vs Ghana

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe

MATCHDAY 3

1-4 September 2021

Ethiopia vs South Africa

Ghana vs Zimbabwe

MATCHDAY 4

5-8 September 2021

South Africa vs Ethiopia

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

MATCHDAY 5

6-9 October 2021

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Ethiopia vs Ghana

MATCHDAY 6

10 -12 October 2021

Ghana vs South Africa

Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia

For further information please contact:

SAFA: Head of Communications

Dominic Chimhavi

Email: dominic.chimhavi@safa.net Mobile: +27 71 332 9886

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.