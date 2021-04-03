Tanzania: Act-Wazalendo to Participate in By-Polls - Chadema Opts Out of the Race

3 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo yesterday said it will participate in the coming by-elections, while Chadema said it will not do so on the grounds that the national electoral body is yet to be reformed.

ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe insisted that they will take part in both the Muhambwe and Buhigwe constituency by-elections in Kigoma Region, areas he described as "opposition strongholds.

"The party I lead, @ACTwazalendo, will fully participate in the two by-elections, every single step of the process. As usual, our members are ready and excited for the first-ever campaigns in Mainland Tanzania since the October 2020 elections. No abdication of responsibility!" Mr Kabwe posted on Twitter.

The election of the Muhambwe representative to the National Assembly is scheduled for May 2, 2021, to fill the vacancy left by Atashasta Nditiye (CCM) who died after sustaining injuries in a road accident in Dodoma in February last year.

The Buhigwe constituency was also left vacant after the appointment of the former MP and Finance minister, Dr Philip Mpango, as the Union Vice President.

However, the electoral body was yet to announce the date for the Buhigwe by-election.

