Tanzania: TFF Bans Mwakalebela for Five Years With Sh5m Fine

3 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has banned Young Africans (Yanga) Vice Chairman Frederick Mwakalebela from involving in sports activities for five years for violating the Federation's code of ethics.

Apart from that, the TFF Disciplinary Committee has slapped a Sh5million fine on Mwakalebela for being found guilty as per TFF's rules and regulations.

The decision has been taken by the TFF Ethics Committee after meeting with Mwakalebela. According to TFF Information Officer Clifford Ndimbo, Mwakalebela failed to prove against allegations levelled against him before the committee and the decision was made in accordance with section 73(4) of the 2013 TFF code of ethics. Mwakalebela was accused of issuing a false statement that there was no contract signed between Simba and Ghanaian attacking midfielder Benard Morrison.

Yanga's former top official claimed that the Simba-Morrison contract did not comply with legal requirements hence failing to justify it as per rules and regulations. Mwakalebela was also found guilty after failing to disapprove of the accusations to TFF, Tanzania Premier League Board. The accusations against him were made on February 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, TFF's Ethics Committee chairman, Mwita Waisaka, said Mwakalebela has been given a chance to appeal against their decision, according to the rules and regulations of the Federation.

"There is an Ethics Appeal committee to which Mwakalebela can file his appeal, which has to be made within a month." said Waisaka.

This is the second time for Yanga's officials to face the wrath of TFF. The first one was the team's Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli, who was, however, cleared after appealing.

Mwakalebela's mobile phone was switched off to react on the TFF decision.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.