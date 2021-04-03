Tanzania: Why the Choice of Mulamula As Foreign Minister Is Lauded

3 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan named Ms Liberata Mulamula as the new Foreign minister, prompting some people to look into the latter's background.

Following this, a number of people reacted, mostly on social media, expressing their satisfaction with the choice for the key docket - given the fact that Ambassador Mulamula has a solid background in public service, particularly as a career diplomat.

Although Ms Mulamula is joining the cabinet for the first time, she has a 35-year experience as a diplomat who represented Tanzania in different missions and other international bodies.

She replaced Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, a law don, who was relocated to the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Ambassador Mulamula, 65, was sworn in on April 1 this year at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma along with other newly-appointed ministers, deputies and Chief Secretary Hussein Kattanga.

She becomes the country's 16th Foreign Affairs minister - and the second woman to serve in that position after Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, who served between January 2006 and January 2007.

